Shreveport office providing free dental services Saturday, Jan. 25

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to get some free dental work done this weekend, you are in luck.
“A Brighter Smile Dental Care” in Shreveport is back for it’s 7th year providing free dental care to the community. The dentist office partners up with non-profit organization, “Dentistry from the Heart”, to provide these services.
Patients can choose between a free cleaning, filling or extraction.
“It’s one of my favorite days to do dentistry,” said Dr. Michael Wiesner. “The people are so appreciative of it, and it’s a feel good day for all the team.”
The entire staff volunteers their time every year to do this event, and typically sees people come as far as Arkansas to take advantage of these free dental services.
“We do see quite a bit of people travel for this because it really is a need, and most people can’t get the treatment they need,” said Dr. Thuy Wiesner. “We definitely want to help as many people as we can.”
A Brighter Smile plans to help 100 people, but says they will try to help more if possible.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 25 at their Shreveport location on 385 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
They will provide services for those who are 18 or older and they must bring their ID.
