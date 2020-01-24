Officers lauded for saving paralyzed man from house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are recognizing Officers Austin Page and Rodney Keaton for saving a paralyzed man from a burning home.
The officers were the first on the on 76th Street and followed their instincts in going inside the home to save the man from the blaze that razed the dwelling.
“There’s five or six people outside screaming, including his wife, who said her husband is paralyzed,” Page recalled about what unfolded Monday. “I struck my baton on the bedroom window; and we took turns pulling him out.”
The man was paralyzed from the waist down and couldn’t make it outside on his own.
The officers’ actions saved the life of the man who later was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not immediately known.
Page, who’s been with the force for a year, and six-year veteran Keaton both are very humble about what happened and consider their actions as just part of their job.
And both said it’s an experience they’ll not soon forget.
“It’s just crazy how it happened, I would never expect to run into a burning house,” Page said. “I will definitely remember this for sure.”
The Shreveport City Council and Police Department are planning a special ceremony to recognize the officers at a later date.
