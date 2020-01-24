Nice weekend ahead with some rain on its way next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be nice. It will start with limited clouds and cold temperatures, then the rain will arrive late Saturday night and early Sunday morning before the clouds clear away again. Then another cold front will arrive next week. Therefore, you’ll need to keep the rain gear with you for a few days.
This evening, the clouds will be limited with no rain around. It will be nice and clear. It will be chilly though. Temperatures will be falling in the 40s after the sun goes down. You’ll likely need a jacket as you head out the door to start off your weekend.
Overnight, it will remain nice and clear. I do not expect any rain, so if you have any late night plans, you can leave the rain gear at home. You’ll need a coat or jacket though. Temperatures will be falling to the 30s late tonight. By sunrise tomorrow morning, temperatures will be near freezing.
Saturday will also be quite nice with no chance of rain. I think the clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon though. So, there will not be as much sunshine. There will be some nice warm temperatures though. It will warm up to the lower 60s in the afternoon. If you have any weekend plans, Saturday will be the better of the two days.
Sunday will not be as nice due to some rain returning. I have a 30% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes south. Most of the rain will be in the morning. So, any afternoon plans might need an umbrella to be on the safe side, but you may not need it. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday will go back to being nice with little to no rain. I decided to take off the 10% rain chance I had yesterday. So now, I do not expect any rain at all. There should be a good mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s.
Our next chance for some rain will be Tuesday as another weak cold front approaches. There will be some showers by the afternoon, but it will not be a washout. I have a 40% chance of rain as the cold front pushes its way through. Temperatures will be slightly cooler and only reach the upper 50s.
Have a great night and stay warm! Never leave your day for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.