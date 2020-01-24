March for Life in Shreveport lead by U.S Congressman Mike Johnson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The March for Life walk in Shreveport started in 2014. It was designed to bring awareness to the high number of abortions in the city, known as the abortion capital of Louisiana.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana has averaged more than 8,000 abortions each year since 2016.
“We started it in Shreveport and Bossier six years ago," said Mike Johnson. “There are more abortions performed here than anywhere else in the state.”
March for Life is an annual rally taking place in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump will be the first president to speak at a rally on Friday, Jan. 24.
Every year, tens of thousands of pro-lifers converge on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.