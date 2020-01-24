Man shot multiple times in Spruce Street residence

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A man was shot multiple times.
Now police in Texarkana, Texas, are on the lookout for the gunman.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.
That’s where officers found a 32-year-old man lying wounded in the front yard of a residence.
Police say the shooting occurred inside the residence. Other people were inside the house but apparently did not witness the shooting, authorities said.
The wounded man has since been taken by ambulance to Wadley Regional Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
As for a possible suspect, police said, he may have had a pistol in his hand as he fled when the first officers arrived on the scene.
“They observed a man running from the area. So they pursued him. The officer did say as they were pursuing the man away from the home that he believed he had a gun in his hand at that point. He was not 100% sure,” police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
Authorities have not found a gun, he added.
Officers chased the possible suspect into woods northwest of the residence but quickly lost sight of him. They then set up a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to assist in their search.
“We are searching for him along the KCS tracks now,” says a statement the Police Department posted on Facebook about lunchtime.
Vaughn later said they searched woods along the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks between West 24th Street and College Drive for hours but were unable to locate a possible suspect.
Authorities have not released a name nor a description of a possible suspect.
They urge anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.