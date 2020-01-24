Local brewing company raises money to benefit Australian brush-fire relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the wildfires in Australia continue to blaze destroying nearly twenty-five million acres of land, many companies across the U.S. are finding ways to help battle wildfires, even here in the ArkLaTex area.
Great Raft Brewing Company, located on the 1200 block of Dalzell St, will begin selling a new “Commotion Down Under” brew that will send funds to help battle Australian wildfires.
This specially made beer is dry-hopped exclusively with three Australian hops.
It can be purchased on draft for $5 and can be purchased to-go in a 32 oz crowler for $12. The limited-edition crowler label is customized with a distinct Australian flare, featuring Australian wildlife and insignias. One dollar from every pint and crowler sold will go directly to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.
Along with the proceeds from the sale of each beer, there’s also a raffle for a one of a kind stuffed kola. . Each entry costs $5 and can be made at the brewery or via the Great Raft online store.
There is no limit to individual entries. The winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 27.
More information about Great Raft Brewing can be found at www.greatraftbrewing.com.
