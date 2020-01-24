Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

911 CALLS-DRONE
Arkansas man jailed for 911 calls about drone over home
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man remains jailed after authorities allege he admitted using meth and then repeatedly called 911 to falsely report that a "military-style drone" was flying over his house. The Sentinel-Record reports Lance Lee Pace called 911 on Sunday night after reportedly “hearing buzzing noises" over his house in Hot Springs for about an hour. Pace allegedly admitted to a Garland County sheriff’s deputy he had "snorted meth" about an hour before calling 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. Pace was arrested after he called 911 around 4:20 a.m. Monday to again complain about hearing a drone flying.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-EVIDENCE
Groups seek items they say could exonerate executed inmate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two groups are suing a central Arkansas city and seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate an inmate who was executed nearly three years ago. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project asked a state judge to force Jacksonville authorities to release fingerprint tests and DNA they say supports claims convicted murderer Ledell Lee was innocent of the 1993 murder of Debra Reese. The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patricia Young, Lee's sister. Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.
ELECTED OFFICIAL PAY-ARKANSAS
Arkansas panel OKs pay raises for some elected officials
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has approved raises for some elected state employees that total more than $150,000 in payroll increases. The Independent Citizens Commission approved the 2.5% bump Wednesday for all 135 members of the General Assembly and the state's seven constitutional officers. It will go into effect 10 days after the panel files the resolution with the state auditor's office. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the pay raises are cost-of-living adjustments. The commission last year approved a 2.5% pay bump for Arkansas’ 194 judges and 28 elected prosecutors. It also gave $2,500 pay increases to the seven state Supreme Court justices and 12 Court of Appeals judges.
EYE LAW DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Group sues again to block Arkansas eye law referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an Arkansas eye surgery law are mounting a new legal challenge to prevent an effort to repeal the law from going before voters this fall. Arkansans for Healthy Eyes filed a lawsuit Thursday after the state Supreme Court said it wouldn't reconsider its decision that thousands of signatures submitted for the referendum must be counted. The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform, including injections around the eye, the removal of lesions from the eyelids and certain laser eye surgeries.
POLICE SHOOTING-ATKINS
Russellville man killed after shootout with police
ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Russellville man was killed in a shootout after he reportedly opened fire on officers. The Atkins Police Department says an officer responded Tuesday to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was “exhibiting aggressive behavior” and pointing his weapon at drivers. According to police, the man immediately opened fire on the officer, then ran into some nearby woods. He was later pronounced dead after a shootout with officers. Arkansas State Police identified the man as Anthony Langley Jr.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY-DEPUTY HURT
Authorities: Deputy injured after Arkansas standoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy sustained minor injuries while exchanging gunfire with a man in northeast Arkansas after responding to a call about terroristic threats. On Monday, Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Logan Dotson was struck in his head twice with shotgun pellets shortly after he and Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems arrived to a home near Carraway. A probably cause affidavit shows that officers were called there after Eugene Junior Collins threatened to kill seven people inside of the home. The 49-year-old man is being held on a $5 million bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for Collins.