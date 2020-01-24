Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla, (AP) — Oklahoma assistant coach Ruffin McNeill said he is leaving the program to help care for his 85-year-old father in North Carolina. The school made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley hired McNeill in 2017. He coached defensive tackles that season and at the start of the 2018 season before being named interim co-defensive coordinator for the final eight games of 2018. Riley and McNeill have coached together in some capacity for 15 of the past 17 years. McNeill said he is not retiring and plans to return to coaching someday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 18 points and Georgia bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 run to defeat No. 21 Arkansas 64-55. Shaniya Jones had five points as Georgia scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead. Four different players, including Que Morrison, combined to score the first seven points of the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs. After an Arkansas layup, Morrison had consecutive baskets to push the lead to 55-45. Morrison added 11 points and Jones 10 for Georgia. Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks with 14 points. Chelsea Dungee added 13, seven below her average, on 3-of-11 shooting.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 takes a break from conference play this weekend when its teams match up with members of the Southeastern Conference for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Third-ranked Kansas will be without suspended big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormick when they face former Texas coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Saturday. Top-ranked Baylor heads to Florida and No. 18 Kentucky welcomes No. 15 Kentucky in the other two big showdowns Saturday.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to prove himself as a legitimate NFL prospect after leading two elite college programs. The Oklahoma and one-time Alabama star is auditioning for scouts, executives and coaches at the Senior Bowl all week. It's a trip back to Crimson Tide country. He led both programs into the College Football Playoff and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his one season with Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Hurts says his biggest selling point is simple: He wins.