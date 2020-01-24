Harrison County man gets 6 years for distributing anabolic steroids

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A Hallsville man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Mark McLean Farmer, 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Jan. 16, 2020.
According to court documents, beginning in August 2018, Farmer began conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids. He served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users by way of the internet and through the United States mail.
Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.
