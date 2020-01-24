Funeral set for former SUSLA professor Willie Burton

The venues will be Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and the gymnasium at Booker T. Washington High School

Funeral set for former SUSLA professor Willie Burton
The funeral for former SUSLA professor Willie Burton, 75, will be held Feb. 1 in the gymnasium at Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam St. in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen | January 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 2:58 PM

The Blacker The Berry.... Now Heaven Has A Aurthor🕊. Now Heaven Has the Best Historian🕊 Rest In Power Dad🕊

Posted by Willie Scooter Burton on Thursday, January 23, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Services have been set for Willie Burton, a Shreveport historian, author and educator who died Thursday.

The public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.

The 75-year-old professor’s body will lie in state from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the gymnasium at Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam St. in Shreveport.

That’s also where his funeral will be held beginning at 1 p.m. the same date.

Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport.

Arrangements are being handled through Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel St. in Shreveport.

RELATED:

Iconic historian, ex-SUSLA professor Willie Burton dies

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.