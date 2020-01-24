Funeral set for former SUSLA professor Willie Burton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Services have been set for Willie Burton, a Shreveport historian, author and educator who died Thursday.
The public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
The 75-year-old professor’s body will lie in state from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the gymnasium at Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam St. in Shreveport.
That’s also where his funeral will be held beginning at 1 p.m. the same date.
Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport.
Arrangements are being handled through Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel St. in Shreveport.
