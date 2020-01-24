Alabama St., Southern meet in conference play

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 66.4 points per game and allowed 66 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 57.2 points scored and 79.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last five games. He's also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.