Sunshine returns Friday before some more rain over the weekend

(KSLA) - The rain has finally moved away and the clouds will soon follow. So, it will become nice and clear tonight, then the sunshine returns on Friday. The sunshine will not stay for too long because of another weak cold front approaching and should arrive late Saturday. This will bring just a few showers.
This evening, the clouds will break up a little bit creating a possible nice sunset for many of us. Especially in East Texas. There will still likely be more cloud cover in the Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas areas. The good news is that the rain will be gone! Any evening plans should only include a jacket with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Overnight, it will become nice and clear. The clouds will continue to move away and fall apart. There will not be any rain tonight. Temperatures will be cold though. It will cool down to the lower 30s in the northern ArkLaTex and everywhere else down to the mid to upper 30s. It will be a chilly start to the day on Friday.
Friday will turn out to be a great day! The sunshine will return with little to no rain. In fact, I have the rain chances down to zero for the day. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s thanks to the abundant sunshine. It will be a great start to the weekend!
Saturday will also be quite nice with no chance of rain. I think the clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon though. So, there will not be as much sunshine. There will be some nice warm temperatures though. It will warm up to the lower 60s in the afternoon. If you have any weekend plans, Saturday will be the better of the two days.
Sunday will not be as nice due to some rain returning. I have a 30% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes south. Most of the rain will be in the morning. So, any afternoon plans might need an umbrella to be on the safe side, but you may not need it. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday will go back to being nice with a small chance of rain. I have the rain chance at 10%, but I am optimistic that it will not rain everywhere. Temperatures will be on the increase. It will return to the 60s in the afternoon.
Our next chance for some rain will be late Monday and early Tuesday as another weak cold front approaches. This will be something we will watch because the computer models have gone back and forth if there will be any rain at all! So, as of now, I would plan on there being some rain, but this could go down as we get closer.
Have a great night and stay warm! Never leave your day for granted!
