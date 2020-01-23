Southwest Arkansas county sees uptick in vehicle thefts

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County authorities are calling on people to report if they see anything that looks like a vehicle theft.
That’s because there have been multiple chases involving stolen vehicles in the past few weeks in the Arkansas county.
And a Sevier County sheriff’s deputy was injured in one of the pursuits.
That made it personal for Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry.
“The deputy in there is my son,” he said as he watched body cam video showing first responders extricating a deputy following a crash Monday afternoon.
Deputy Justin Gentry was chasing a stolen vehicle when he lost control of his vehicle and it struck a tree. The deputy was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.
“He had to have surgery on his left arm. He had multiple fractures and breaks in his arm,” the sheriff said.
The deputy is doing okay and was released from the hospital Thursday.
The person whom he had been chasing got away. And the stolen vehicle later was recovered.
Less than 10 hours after that accident, another Sevier County deputy wrecked his patrol unit while pursuing a vehicle. That deputy was not injured. And authorities arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lee, of DeQueen, Ark.
“My personal feeling is there is a group, I don’t know how big of a group, but I feel like they are all related,” the sheriff said. “And I think if we continue with our diligent investigation, we will eventually get the whole group.”
Robert Gentry said his office has worked five cases involving stolen vehicles in the past two weeks. The office normally does not have that many cases of that type in any given year, he added.
And the sheriff said there’s something people can do to help thwart the vehicle thieves.
“So far, I believe, every vehicle that’s been stolen had the keys left in them. So I think it is very important for everybody to take their keys out and lock them up.”
And the sheriff noted that state police have instituted a driving course that’s being built at Camp Robinson. “I think once it gets completed, I’ll be pushing to get our turn to go up and spend the day training on the course.”
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the recent vehicle thefts to call the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 642-2125.
