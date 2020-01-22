Snow and sleet fall across the ArkLaTex

Snow is still a rare occurrence for us in the region with usually only trace amounts to no amounts reported year to year. However, in 2010, many places in the ArkLaTex saw several inches snow. In Shreveport, there was 5.4 inches reported, 6 in Natchitoches, 5.8 in Texarkana, 7.5 near Idabel in Oklahoma, and 6 inches in Atlanta, TX.