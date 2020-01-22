Snow and sleet fall across the ArkLaTex

This morning, parts of the ArkLaTex encountered a wintry mix from snow to sleet as it fell on roofs and porches.
Snow is still a rare occurrence for us in the region with usually only trace amounts to no amounts reported year to year. However, in 2010, many places in the ArkLaTex saw several inches snow. In Shreveport, there was 5.4 inches reported, 6 in Natchitoches, 5.8 in Texarkana, 7.5 near Idabel in Oklahoma, and 6 inches in Atlanta, TX.
So far as of this year, the National Weather Service has recorded up to an inch or more in some areas.
0.5 inches near Dierks in Howard county, Arkansas
1 inch in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
0.7 near Wright City in McCurtain county Oklahoma
0.3 inches in Avery in Red River county.
Below are pictures sent in from viewers through See It Snap It Send It:
For tomorrow, we’ll stay on the chilly side, but there will not be snow or sleet. A cold front moving through Thursday will push the rain out through the morning and early afternoon hours.
