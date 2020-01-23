SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Mushroom Maggie’s Farm

They discovered that mushrooms don’t need acreage, but square footage. The couple spent a year converting a barn into a facility fit to grow year-round. There were some early setbacks, including a devastating fire, but three years later, Mushroom Maggie’s Farm in St. Francisville sells 1,000 lbs per week of specialty fungi to high end restaurants in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. They also sell directly to customers through the Baton Rouge farmers market, where they spend a lot of time introducing people to all the culinary possibilities mushrooms hold.