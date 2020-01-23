Rain moves out this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are still dealing with wretched conditions this morning across the ArkLaTex as rain continues to fall. Temperatures also remain on the chilly side, but have been slowly rising over the past 24 hours. Temperatures will continue to rise as rain finally moves out this afternoon. As we head into the weekend expect sunshine to return albeit for only a couple of days. By Saturday afternoon clouds will be building back in over the region out ahead of showers that will develop Saturday night and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week our weather will bring milder temperatures back to the region along with more chances for rain throughout the week.