Rain moves out this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are still dealing with wretched conditions this morning across the ArkLaTex as rain continues to fall. Temperatures also remain on the chilly side, but have been slowly rising over the past 24 hours. Temperatures will continue to rise as rain finally moves out this afternoon. As we head into the weekend expect sunshine to return albeit for only a couple of days. By Saturday afternoon clouds will be building back in over the region out ahead of showers that will develop Saturday night and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week our weather will bring milder temperatures back to the region along with more chances for rain throughout the week.
Heading out the door this morning make sure you once again grab the umbrella as we continue to track cold rain throughout the ArkLaTex. Rain will be sticking around through the morning, but once we get into the afternoon we should see our skies begin to clear. Temperatures, like they have been for the past 24 hours, will continue to rise and we should see temperatures reach into the mid 50s this afternoon.
Moving to Friday and the start of you weekend sunshine will return briefly to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures should move into the upper 50s and perhaps low 60s on Saturday before our next weather maker begins to move in. We are tracking a weak area of low pressure that will be moving through the region Sunday bringing wet weather along with some cooler temperatures for the second half of your weekend.
Heading into next week expect more mild temperatures and more chances for rain. We will kick off the week with temperatures around the 60 degree mark along with partly cloudy skies. Very quickly another disturbance will move into the region bringing more rain into the ArkLaTex Tuesday and into Wednesday.
So while you may be waking up to heavy rain this morning sunshine will be making a brief comeback to finish up the week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
