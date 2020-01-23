Police seek help identifying vehicle burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least three people were involved in burglarizing vehicles last weekend in Shreveport.
Now police are sharing home surveillance camera video in hopes someone can help them identify those involved in the break-ins Saturday Jan. 18 in the 9400 block of East Montego Lane.
“This video serves as a reminder of the dangers that citizens could face when confronting suspects on their own,” says a Facebook post by Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers.
The video shows a vehicle going down the street while at least two people carrying flashlights walk from home to home, look inside vehicles and pull on door handles, apparently in an attempt to get into the vehicles.
At one point, one of the masked people turns and faces the camera while checking out an SUV.
One of the people also was armed with a handgun, according to the Facebook post.
When they couldn’t get in any of the vehicles by pulling on the door handles, “one of the perpetrators shattered the window of a truck, entered into the passenger’s compartment of that vehicle and removed items,” the post states.
Shreveport police encourage people to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. But do not attempt to confront any suspicious person, authorities say.
Instead, they advise that you gather all information you can about the person’s clothing, height, weight, vehicle description and license and whether they have a weapon. Then immediately call police.
Authorities also urge anyone with any information about the vehicle burglaries to call Shreveport police (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Be sure to reference report number 20-010317 when you contact authorities, police say.
