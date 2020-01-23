Police seek help identifying vehicle burglars

Police ask for help to identify band of thieves Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a group of vehicle burglars that struck a west Shreveport neighborhood this past weekend. On January 18, 2020, multiple suspects worked together to break into vehicles in the 9400 block of East Montego Lane. Investigators were able to recover video from a residence that captured the incidents. The video showed two suspects walking from home to home, pulling on door handles in an apparent attempt to enter cars. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. When those efforts were unsuccessful, one of the perpetrators shattered the window of a truck, entered into the passenger’s compartment of that vehicle, and removed items from within. At least one more suspect drove alongside the duo and aided in their flight from the scene. Detectives are asking those with information to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or download the app P3tips. Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to arrests of individuals responsible for crimes. Please reference report number 20-010317. Shreveport Police would like to encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Do not attempt to confront suspicious persons; instead, gather all information you can about their clothing, height, weight, vehicle description and tag number, and weapon information and contact police immediately. This video serves as a reminder of the dangers that citizens could face when confronting suspects on their own.