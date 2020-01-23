New Orleans Saints take ‘Pro Bowl squad’ photo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many fans think the Saints should have been in the Super Bowl. But, some of them will be playing in another bowl in Florida this next week.
10 players were named to the Pro Bowl squad: Drew Brees, Deonte Harris, Cameron Jordan, Michael Thomas, Larry Warford, Wil Lutz, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Terron Armstead. Marshon Lattimore withdrew because of an injury.
The Saints lost to the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs in the Superdome on Jan. 5. They finished 13-4 with an NFC South Division Championship.
The Pro Bowl is played in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday.
