Man accused of fatally shooting woman on Whittington

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in a residence on Whittington Street.
Terrence Ted Brown, 32, of Burchett Street in Bossier City, faces a charge of second-degree murder as a result of an investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Kalisca Sheunta Williams.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence that Brown had been engaged in an argument with another subject when he fired a handgun, striking Williams,” city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
Brown has been booked into the Bossier City jail. No bond has been set.
Meantime, Whittington Street residents are in disbelief that such violence could occur in their Bossier City neighborhood.
It was 11:10 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of Whittington Street. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several neighbors said this type of violence is uncommon in their community.
“Many families on this street have lived here for generations. And this neighborhood used to be a safe place,” Arlene Castillo said.
“My parents would let me ride my bike by myself. But because of the drug activity, I won’t even allow my grandkids to play outside without supervision.”
Castillo believes unkempt rental properties have contributed to the rise in crime throughout her neighborhood and the rest of Bossier City.
She said she personally knew Williams and never thought the woman would become a victim of gun violence.
Bossier City police officers and Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies have remained at Williams’ house in the 900 block of Whittington since her body was discovered.
A police spokeswoman said the investigation is developing.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting of Williams to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.
