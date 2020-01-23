Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOTEL COLLAPSE-BODY
New tarp covers exposed remains at New Orleans collapse site
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new tarp has been hung at a building collapse site in New Orleans to hide the partially exposed remains of a worker who was killed there in October. The body was exposed after wind blew away another tarp. City officials had said safety concerns might keep the tarp from being replaced at the unstable site. But fire chief Tim McConnell said firefighters were able to replace the tarp Wednesday. Photos of the body began circulating on social media Tuesday afternoon. That prompted city officials to ask that residents not take photos of the remains. Three people were killed when a hotel collapsed while it was under construction.
LAFOURCHE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT
Lafourche Parish names new superintendent of public schools
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana public school system's temporary leader has been elevated to the fill the role on a permanent basis. The Courier reports the Lafourche Parish School Board overwhelmingly voted to keep interim chief Jarod Martin on as superintendent Tuesday in a 13-2 vote. Martin began serving as the acting superintendent last July after former superintendent Louis Voiron went on an extended medical leave. The board started its search for a new district head after Voiron told the board in the fall that he wouldn’t be returning.
AMTRAK-GULF COAST
Mobile dims chances for Amtrak renewal on Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are dimming chances for reviving passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast. Member of the City Council's finance committee withheld support for funding service through Alabama's port city on Tuesday. Al.com reports the full council could vote on the issue next week. Amtrak hasn't operated along the coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Louisiana and Mississippi have approved funding to restart the trains, but Alabama hasn't. Officials at the Alabama State Port say passenger trains could disrupt freight service through the port. The Southern Rail Commission supports restarting passenger trains between Mobile and New Orleans with stops in Mississippi.
WOMAN ARRESTED-CHILD RAPE
Sheriff's office: Louisiana woman charged in children's rape
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been arrested on rape charges after authorities say Instagram conversations revealed inappropriate sexual contact with young children. News outlets reported Tuesday that 18-year-old Lakien D. Perry, of Sulphur, was charged with seven counts of first-degree rape, 20 counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile. Officials say Perry provided a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy. The sheriff's office says Perry also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
FATAL ROBBERY-TEENAGER
Louisiana teen dies after being shot in weekend robbery
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 17-year-old student who was shot during an armed robbery last weekend has died. Lafayette police confirmed the death of 17-year-old Matthew Carter Wednesday. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says police found Carter on Saturday inside his black Chevy Camaro suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Carter's family says two teens attempted to steal his car. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old Saturday. Both are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Carter was a Comeaux High School senior who played football and soccer. A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday afternoon at the school's football stadium.
INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT
Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appellate judges are questioning whether a law meant to preserve Native American families unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues. Arguments heard Wednesday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could determine the future of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children. A divided three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the law in August. But he law's opponents succeeded in getting a re-hearing before the full court.
JUNIOR FIREFIGHTER-SHOOTING DEATH
Two more suspects accused in teen's shooting death arrested
JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — Two men accused in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana teenager have been arrested days after his death. News outlets report 19-year-olds George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo were taken into custody in Rapides Parish on Tuesday night. They were transported to Jeanerette to face second-degree murder charges. Seventeen-year-old Kendall Thompson Jr. was shot and killed Friday. Two other suspects had been arrested over the weekend. It's unclear whether any of the suspects had attorneys who could comment on their behalf. Thompson was a junior firefighter in St. Mary Parish before his death.
EUTHANIZED RACEHORSES-ADVOCACY GROUP
4 racehorse deaths at New Orleans track spark concern
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An animal advocacy group in Washington D.C. is criticizing a New Orleans racetrack after four thoroughbred racehorses there were euthanized in a 10-day span. Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course didn't specify why the animals were euthanized but said each case is being investigated. Fair Grounds officials say the deaths were “unfortunate and most unusual." Advocacy group Animal Wellness Action says the number of deaths in the short span is why the group is supporting a bill that would set a standard for drugging racehorses. Fair Grounds officials say the bill is controversial but they do agree with medication reform.