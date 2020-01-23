Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-ATKINS
Russellville man killed after shootout with police
ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Russellville man was killed in a shootout after he reportedly opened fire on officers. The Atkins Police Department says an officer responded Tuesday to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was “exhibiting aggressive behavior” and pointing his weapon at drivers. According to police, the man immediately opened fire on the officer, then ran into some nearby woods. He was later pronounced dead after a shootout with officers. Arkansas State Police identified the man as Anthony Langley Jr.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY-DEPUTY HURT
Authorities: Deputy injured after Arkansas standoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy sustained minor injuries while exchanging gunfire with a man in northeast Arkansas after responding to a call about terroristic threats. On Monday, Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Logan Dotson was struck in his head twice with shotgun pellets shortly after he and Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems arrived to a home near Carraway. A probably cause affidavit shows that officers were called there after Eugene Junior Collins threatened to kill seven people inside of the home. The 49-year-old man is being held on a $5 million bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for Collins.
FLEEING MOTORIST-CRASH
Driver in stolen Arkansas SUV crashes into Missouri building
SRPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Arkansas sport utility vehicle has crashed into a parked vehicle and a restaurant in Missouri while fleeing from law enforcement. The Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the pursuit started around 4 a.m. Wednesday after deputies saw the driver run red lights and fishtail through an intersection. Deputies then lost sight of the SUV before finding it wedged in between another vehicle and the Springfield building. The release says no one was injured. The driver is jailed pending formal charges.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH-ARKANSAS
9 hurt when truck, school bus collide in Arkansas
HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a hospital, when a school bus and a dump truck collided on a state highway in northeast Arkansas. No fatalities have been reported in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Hoxie. Hoxie School District Superintendent Kelly Gillham says seven students and the bus driver were injured when a vehicle rear-ended the bus. The Arkansas State Police says the truck driver also was injured. A state police statement says one child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Judge: Give Little Rock police officer badge, gun back
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's police chief could lose his badge and gun if the city doesn't fully reinstate an officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. A Pulaski County judge on Tuesday found the city in contempt of his order to reinstate Officer Charles Starks, who had been fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire last year. The judge said the city faces a $10,000 daily fine if it doesn't comply. Starks' attorneys last week argued the city wasn't complying since Starks was placed on a “relieved of duty” status and wasn't given his badge or gun back.
PLANT CLOSING-DANFOSS
Company says it's closing compressor factory in Arkansas
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — A compressor factory in Arkadelphia is closing down, a move that will affect 170 employees. Danfoss announced Tuesday it's closing its facility that makes compressors for air-conditioning units and commercial freezers. The plant's employees will be furloughed by the end of 2020. The company said in a statement that the closure is because of decreasing market demand and that it's working to provide support for the furloughed employees. Danfoss is a privately held company and has more than 25,00 employees worldwide.