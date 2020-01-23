Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SRPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Arkansas sport utility vehicle has crashed into a parked vehicle and a restaurant in Missouri while fleeing from law enforcement. The Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the pursuit started around 4 a.m. Wednesday after deputies saw the driver run red lights and fishtail through an intersection. Deputies then lost sight of the SUV before finding it wedged in between another vehicle and the Springfield building. The release says no one was injured. The driver is jailed pending formal charges.