Hope High School placed on precautionary lockdown after threat

HOPE, Ar. (KSLA) - Hope High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday, in response to an external threat. According to Principal Bill Hoglund, the lockdown lasted for approximately one hour.
“We received a threat from outside that affected this campus,” Hoglund said. “In an abundance of caution, we immediately went into lockdown and remained until the Hope Police Department could give us an all clear.”
Hoglund said all HHS students remained safe during the incident.
“All students are safe and have returned to their regular classes,” he said. “We want to thank the Hope Police Department for investigating this threat.”
Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart commended campus teachers, staff and administrators at all five Hope Public Schools campuses.
“We appreciate the Hope Police Department’s quick response to this external threat,” Dr. Hart said. “I also want to thank the students, teachers, staff and administrators at Hope High School and each of our campuses, and our district staff for their response during this situation.”
