Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short. LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson's late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans. Williamson had spent the past three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic knee surgery. His fourth-quarter surge included four 3-pointers to go with an alley-oop lay-up, a put-back and a free throw.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired. The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record. The recently turned 39-year-old's future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning's contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 to stop a two-game, conference skid. The Tigers started off sluggish on Wednesday night but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10. South Carolina played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 77-70 win over Arkansas. Perry has now scored 20 points or more in five of his last seven games. He also recorded his SEC-leading 11th double-double of the season and his 20th career double-double. DJ Stewart Jr. added 14 points for Mississippi State while Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. each had 20 points to lead Arkansas.
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Alabama to a 77-62 win at Vanderbilt. Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson Tide, who had four scorers in double figures. Vanderbilt suffered its 23rd straight SEC loss, the second-longest skid in conference history. The Commodores fell to 0-4 since losing the SEC’s leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, to a likely season-ending right foot injury.