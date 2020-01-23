Former NWLA mayor accused of malfeasance in office

CLARENCE, La. (KSLA) — A former mayor of a Northwest Louisiana village is free on bond after being arrested on two charges.
Winnfield police booked 53-year-old Tommy W. Evans at 9:15 pm. Wednesday, booking records show.
The ex-mayor of Clarence then was transferred to Natchitoches Parish, where he was booked at 1:06 p.m. Thursday by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Evans has since been released on a $25,000 bond.
He is charged with one count each of malfeasance in office and unauthorized use of a movable, booking records show.
Details about what led to those charges are not immediately available.
Evans, who had been the subject of multiple KSLA Investigations, abruptly quit in late December.
His term was not to expire until June 30.
Tamala Chatman has since been serving as mayor.
At the time of his resignation, some residents had accused him of being arrogant, disrespectful and unwilling to listen to their concerns.
And Evans, who had been in office since 2016, faced a lawsuit that Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington filed against him for refusing to hold town meetings.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.