ALEA Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Pelham girl

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police need help finding 13-year-old Amberly Nicole Flores.
ALEA has issued a Missing Child Alert for Amberly.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7:00 a.m. on January 21 in Pelham.
Pelham Police say that after reviewing surveillance video near Green Park South, they can confirm that Amberly willingly got into the dark colored Mercedes SUV pictured below.
Authorities are working to get a tag number for this vehicle.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Flores, please contact the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550 or call 911.
