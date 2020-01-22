Woman dead following Bossier City shooting; police investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a shooting and Bossier City police are working to learn more.
Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to a home in the 900 block of Whittington Street, according to Bossier City Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing the investigation as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.
