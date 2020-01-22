Rep. Mike Johnson discusses joining Trump legal team, says “this whole impeachment process has been a sham”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The congressman representing all of Northwest Louisiana is headed to the nation’s capital Wednesday morning as a new member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team.
Political and legal experts describe the selection of Rep. Mike Johnson as a perfect fit.
That's largely because he's not only a constitutional law expert, but also a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
During a news conference Tuesday morning at his Bossier City headquarters, Johnson explained that he’s known about this assignment for a while, even spending much of his holiday break preparing for the impeachment trial.
But not everyone supports the idea.
“Well, I think Johnson is a very fine guy, smart lawyer,” said Greg Tarver, a longtime Democratic state senator from Shreveport.
“But we sent him to Congress, and the people of the 4th Congressional District sent him to Congress to do work for the people and for the congressional district, not to be a lawyer up there.”
Tarver said he knows of many programs that could help improve the lives of Louisiana residents, instead of Johnson serving on Trump’s impeachment legal team.
The congressman says he is serving his constituents by defending the U.S. Constitution.
As of yet, Johnson said, he has heard nothing about whether he will address the U.S. Senate directly during the impeachment proceedings.
That’s because he’ll be working, at least for now, outside the Senate chamber. Instead, Johnson has been assigned to work on the court of public opinion.
And he explained to the media and voters why he believes this impeachment case is a farce.
“It’s not about image. It’s about ensuring that the American people get the true facts, the true record and the true reasons that we believe and the president believes that this whole impeachment process has been a sham.”
