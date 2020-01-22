Remains of Hard Rock victim exposed after tarp concealing the body falls

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Social media is being flooded with images of a deceased Hard Rock victim’s legs. Now, the city asks people to not share them.
“To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible, and it is not who we are as New Orleanians. Out of respect to the victims and their families, and in the name of basic common decency: we urge news outlets, residents, and social media users to have nothing to do with making a tragic situation needlessly worse," Press secretary Latonya Norton said.
The tarp was placed to conceal the remains. However, due to wind, the victim’s legs were exposed.
The city is unable to fix it right away due to the unstable building complicating the process, according to the report.
“A tarp put in place to conceal the remains of one of the victims of the Hard Rock collapse has been shifted by the wind--- potentially exposing those remains. The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp, as they have prevented recovery thus far," Norton said.
Fox 8 News will not be releasing the images.
