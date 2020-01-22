Rain comes to an end Thursday, but cool temperatures remain

(KSLA) - The rain will remain in places for the rest of the evening and overnight tonight. Thursday will also be filled with lots of rain. The rain though, will finally come to an end by the afternoon on Thursday. The temperatures will remain on the cool side.
This evening, expect there to be plenty of showers around. There will be heavy downpours at times. I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. The funny thing about this evening, is that temperatures will be a little warmer than the afternoon! It will be in the lower to mid 40s. It will cool back down a few degrees by sunrise Thursday though. Keep a jacket with you and have your rain gear too.
Tonight, the rain will start to break up a little bit. There will be more off-and-on action through the nighttime hours. I still expect heavy downpours at times. There will not be any storms or any severe weather though. Temperatures will be down to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise.
Thursday will start off with plenty of rain around us. It will very likely be a wet commute. The rain will linger around to the afternoon hours, but by then, the rain will be coming to an end. I believe that by the evening hours, it will all be gone. Temperatures Thursday will be a little warmer than today. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Friday will turn out to be a great day! The sunshine will return with little to no rain. In fact, I have the rain chances down to zero for the day. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s thanks to the abundant sunshine. It will be a great start to the weekend!
Saturday will also be quite nice with no chance of rain. I think the clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon though. So, there will not be as much sunshine. There will be some nice warm temperatures though. It will warm up to the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Sunday will not be as nice due to some rain returning. I have a 30% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes south. There will likely be a lot of clouds with little to no sunshine in the morning, giving way to more rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Monday will go back to being nice with a small chance of rain. I have the rain chance at 20%, but I am optimistic that it will not rain everywhere. Temperatures will be on the increase. It will return to the 60s in the afternoon.
Have a great day and stay warm! Never leave your day for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
