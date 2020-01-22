Owner says anonymous businessperson has paid off The Farm’s IRS debt

DELHI, Ohio (FOX19) - Owner of The Farm, Dan Elsaesser, says an anonymous businessperson has paid off the business’s debt ahead of Wednesday’s planned IRS auction.
The IRS seized the property to sell at auction earlier this month.
The Farm, a landmark on Cincinnati’s West Side, had reportedly accrued more than $126,000 in unpaid payroll taxes.
An IRS representative confirmed to our media partner The Enquirer that the tax debt has been paid off.
Now many are left wondering, who is behind this anonymous bailout? Elsaesser says the benefactor told him he didn’t want his name put out.
“He said to just say you acquired a loan from someone,” Elsaesser told FOX19 NOW. “And he’s a wonderful man with a big heart.”
Dan Elsaesser’s grandfather bought the dairy farm in Delhi in the late 1920′s. It has held banquets, company parties, dinner dances, and wedding receptions since 1940.
“I love this place so much,” Elsaesser said last week. “I’ve never been on vacation in my life. I’ve spent 40 years here working here full time. I’ve lived here all my life, 56 years, I consider this my home.”
Dan said a bank loan had fallen through, and consequently he fell behind on his tax obligations when his mother passed away five years ago.
The IRS previously said the business must be auctioned off to pay the debt.
“I didn’t try to cheat the government,” Elsaesser said. “I’ve been upfront with the IRS. I’m just an honest businessman. A Christian businessman and family that wants to keep our business going.”
