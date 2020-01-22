Miserable two days of weather for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking two miserable days of weather for the region as frontal system will be driving a whole lot of wet weather moving through the viewing area. While we are still expecting a brief wintry mix this morning, the bulk of the weather we will see will be a cold rain between now and Thursday morning. Temperatures over much of the next two days will not move above the mid 40s so trench coats would be a great wardrobe choice if you have it. But by tomorrow afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should have sunshine to finish off the week. Your weekend is shaping up to start off dry, but showers could come into play Sunday.
But as you head out the door this morning make sure you are bundled up and have the rain gear ready to go. A cold rain for most and a wintry mix for some will greet you as you head out the door this morning. We do have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for our northern most counties in the ArkLaTex until noon for up to a quarter inch of snow or a tenth of an inch of ice. In reality the vast majority of us will be dealing with a very cold rain all day long as temperatures will be stuck right around the 40 degree mark. The rain will continue throughout the overnight hours and even through the morning Thursday before finally moving out.
Once we get the rain behind us we will finish out the week and start the weekend on a sunny and milder note. High pressure will begin to build in across the ArkLaTex allowing our temperatures to move up as well. So Friday and Saturday should feature sunshine along with more comfortable temperatures.
As we move to the second half of the weekend that’s when some question marks enter our forecast. a potential disturbance could push into the region during the afternoon on Sunday and work to potentially push our temperatures down. There are still some details that need to be ironed out, but needless to say the day to get outside with now worries will be on Saturday.
But in the meantime, bundle up and load up on the rain gear as it is going to be wet next couple days. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.