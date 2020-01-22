Miserable two days of weather for ArkLaTex

But as you head out the door this morning make sure you are bundled up and have the rain gear ready to go. A cold rain for most and a wintry mix for some will greet you as you head out the door this morning. We do have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for our northern most counties in the ArkLaTex until noon for up to a quarter inch of snow or a tenth of an inch of ice. In reality the vast majority of us will be dealing with a very cold rain all day long as temperatures will be stuck right around the 40 degree mark. The rain will continue throughout the overnight hours and even through the morning Thursday before finally moving out.