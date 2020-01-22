Many Police Chief suffers stroke; remains in hospital

By KSLA Digital Team | January 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:09 AM

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Many Mayor Ken Freeman confirms that the town’s police chief is recovering following a stroke.

Chief Roger Freeman had a stroke at his home on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22. He is now recovering at a Shreveport hospital.

The Many Police Department is asking that you keep Chief Freeman and his Family in your prayers. Chief Freeman has...

Posted by Many Police Department (Many, Louisiana) on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Mayor Freeman says the town is working with Chief Freeman’s family.

For now, the second-in-command is in charge of the Many Police Department until the chief can return.

The city will wait a few days before taking any action regarding the chief's status - which would be temporary until he could return to his position.

