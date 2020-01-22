Many Police Chief suffers stroke; remains in hospital

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Many Mayor Ken Freeman confirms that the town’s police chief is recovering following a stroke.
Chief Roger Freeman had a stroke at his home on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22. He is now recovering at a Shreveport hospital.
Mayor Freeman says the town is working with Chief Freeman’s family.
For now, the second-in-command is in charge of the Many Police Department until the chief can return.
The city will wait a few days before taking any action regarding the chief's status - which would be temporary until he could return to his position.
