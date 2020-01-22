Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SCHOOL BUS CRASH-ARKANSAS
9 hurt when truck, school bus collide in Arkansas
HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a hospital, when a school bus and a dump truck collided on a state highway in northeast Arkansas. No fatalities have been reported in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Hoxie. Hoxie School District Superintendent Kelly Gillham says seven students and the bus driver were injured when a vehicle rear-ended the bus. The Arkansas State Police says the truck driver also was injured. A state police statement says one child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Judge: Give Little Rock police officer badge, gun back
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's police chief could lose his badge and gun if the city doesn't fully reinstate an officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. A Pulaski County judge on Tuesday found the city in contempt of his order to reinstate Officer Charles Starks, who had been fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire last year. The judge said the city faces a $10,000 daily fine if it doesn't comply. Starks' attorneys last week argued the city wasn't complying since Starks was placed on a “relieved of duty” status and wasn't given his badge or gun back.
PLANT CLOSING-DANFOSS
Company says it's closing compressor factory in Arkansas
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — A compressor factory in Arkadelphia is closing down, a move that will affect 170 employees. Danfoss announced Tuesday it's closing its facility that makes compressors for air-conditioning units and commercial freezers. The plant's employees will be furloughed by the end of 2020. The company said in a statement that the closure is because of decreasing market demand and that it's working to provide support for the furloughed employees. Danfoss is a privately held company and has more than 25,00 employees worldwide.
STREET RENAMING-MLK
Arkansas city renames a street in Martin Luther King's honor
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Residents in the northeast Arkansas city of Jonesboro celebrated a street being renamed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. after months of contentious debate. About 100 people gathered Monday to witness the unveiling of the new street sign on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It followed a parade and program on Arkansas Sate University's campus. The move comes after the City Council last month approved the ordinance to rename Commerce Drive. Officials with the National Association for the Advancement of Color People says it was a historic day and something some community members sought for more than ten years.
COLD CASE-DNA
Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says advanced genetic genealogy testing helped authorities solve three rape cases from 1999. Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a press release Tuesday that the three rapes happened between June and October 1999 within a three-mile radius of each other. The district attorney's office began looking into the cold case again in late 2018 and advanced testing techniques led them to a man in Arkansas. They got a DNA sample from the man, 48-year-old Lorinzo Novoa Williams, and it matched the DNA in the 1999 rape kits. Authorities in Arkansas said Williams went missing after the DNA sample was taken and turned up dead.
WINTRY WEATHER-DEEP SOUTH
Cold air invades South, bringing below-freezing temperatures
A blast of cold air drove temperatures below freezing in many southern states. In Atlanta, the weather system brought temperatures down to the mid-20s early Tuesday and prompted a warming shelter to open. In the north Georgia mountains, the temperatures were even more frosty: A U.S. Forest Service weather station near Brasstown Bald, the state's highest peak, recorded a low temperature of 16 degrees early Tuesday morning. In Alabama, Auburn was among the coldest cities in the state early Tuesday with a low temperature of 22 degrees just before dawn. Forecasters said it was 23 degrees in Birmingham and 24 in Huntsville as the sun was coming up.