How to watch, stream, and listen to the regular season debut of Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The highly anticipated debut of rookie forward Zion Williamson is finally upon us.
Williamson, the number one overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, had a promising preseason but was injured in mid-October 2019 before the start of the regular season.
He averaged 23.3 points per game in four preseason games while shooting 71.4% and pulling down 6.5 rebounds.
After going 5-0 in the preseason, the Pelicans lost their first four games of the regular season.
The Pelicans currently at 17-27, are twelfth in the highly competitive Western Conference, going 6-4 in their last ten games.
While other players like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have stepped up in Williamson’s absence, his return could not come soon enough for the Pelicans.
Williamson will make his debut when the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Without further ado, here’s how you can finally watch Williamson step on the court for the first time in the regular season.
The game will be televised on cable on both ESPN and Fox Sports New Orleans. Check your local listings for channel numbers.
You can stream the game on ESPN.com/watch and Foxsportsgo.com, as well as, ESPN and Fox Sports Go apps.
Both will require your cable or satellite provider login information.
ESPN is also available on the following streaming services:
- Hulu With Live TV
- Sling TV
- AT&T TV Now
- YouTube TV
If you do not have cable or satellite, both Hulu Live and YouTube TV offer free trials of their streaming services, which includes ESPN.
Flagship Station
New Orleans - ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM
Alexandria - KDBS 1410 AM
Baton Rouge - WRQQ 103.3 FM
Lafayette - KROF 960 AM
New Iberia - KANE 1240 AM
North Shore - WYLK 94.7 FM
Shreveport - KRMD 100.7 FM
Tallulah - KTJZ 97.5 FM
Biloxi/Gulfport - WBUV 104.9 FM
Columbia - WCJU 104.9 FM
Hattiesburg - WHSY 950 AM
Pensacola - WPNN 103.7 FM
The Pelicans host two more games at home, the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 24 and the Boston Celtics on Jan. 26, before going on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 28.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.