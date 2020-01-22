Coroner: Parchman inmates killed by ‘blunt force’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two inmates were killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The two inmates were found dead Tuesday morning. One inmate was identified as Timothy Hudspeth, the other as James Talley.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said both inmates appeared to be dead from “blunt force beating injuries."
Both died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the murders appear to be an isolated incident and not related to the recent retaliatory killings.
The Parchman chaplain has reached out to the victims’ next of kin.
Five inmates have died at Parchman since the beginning of the new year.
Two deaths were gang related. The third was the result of a fight among cellmates. The fourth was the result of natural causes.
The fifth death happened during the weekend when officers found Gabriel Carmen hanging Saturday.
Governor Tate Reeves put out a statement on Twitter:
MDOC said they are investigating further and will quickly release additional details as they become available.
