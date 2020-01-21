44-year-old Joaquin man dies after truck leaves road, hits tree

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 44-year-old Joaquin man died after his truck went off of FM 2787 and hit a tree on Jan. 17.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on FM 2787 about two and a half miles south of Joaquin.
The preliminary crash report shows that Johnnie Briggs was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup north on FM 2787 at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the road to the left and struck a tree.
A Shelby County justice of the peace pronounced Briggs dead at the scene of the crash.
