Woman escapes early morning house fire, dog still missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman lost her home to a fire early Tuesday morning and her dog is missing.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, crews responded to a fully-involved house fire in the 4000 block of Tate Street in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. When firefighters arrived shortly before 4 a.m., they discovered the home covered in flames.
The woman who lived inside the home was able to escape; however, crews have been unable to locate her dog. Firefighters tell KSLA News 12 the woman was not hurt.
While on the scene, fire crews said they responded to the same home about four months ago.
As of this article, firefighters are putting out hot spots, but the fire destroyed the home.
