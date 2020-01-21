Wintry mix expected Wednesday morning, then drying out in time for the weekend

(KSLA) - Wintry mix is expected overnight tonight and Wednesday morning with our next weather maker. A cold front will be moving through, and bringing a lot of rain. There will be cold enough temperatures for some snow, sleet, or freezing rain in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex.
This evening, the clouds will be on the increase. There will not be any rain yet though. If you have any plans, it will be cold, but you will not need your rain gear. Just be sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Some places already in the 30s.
Tonight we will have a few showers possible. The closer the time gets to sunrise Wednesday, is when the rain chances will increase. I have a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will cool down quite a bit once again. It will cool down to the lower 30s near the freezing mark.
Since the temperatures will be so low, there could be some wintry precipitation on the leading edge of the rain. There will be a snow possibly in the far northern part of the ArkLaTex. Sleet and freezing rain will also mix in. There will not be much accumulation though. As the rain continues to flow in, the mix of snow and sleet will become rain.
Wednesday and Thursday is when the rain chances will be at their highest. I have a 90% chance of rain Wednesday and a 80% chance of rain Thursday. The next cold front will be pushing through creating the rain. The cold front will mostly bring rain, and will not cool temperatures down that much. In fact, by Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be up to the mid 30s. You will need to bundle up both days and keep your rain gear handy.
The rain should be gone by Friday. The weather will go back to being sunny with not many clouds passing by. It will be a great end to the work week. Temperatures will be a little chilly in the morning on Friday, but will warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon. That is about right where we should be for late January.
Then this weekend will also be quite nice. There will be a lot of sunshine Saturday with no chance of rain. It will once again start off with temperatures near the freezing mark. So, you will need a jacket in the morning. By the afternoon Saturday, it will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will also start off chilly, but will warm up a lot in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. The clouds will also be back on the increase later in the day. The good news is that I still do not expect any rain.
Have a great week everyone! Don’t take your week for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.