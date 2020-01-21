Robinson, UNO visit Texas A&M-CC

RAMPING IT UP: The Islanders have scored 65.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 57.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 34.9 percent of the 149 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 46 over his last five games. He's also made 92.6 percent of his foul shots this season.