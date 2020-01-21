Krewe of Sobek kicks off Mardi Gras season in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season kicked off with a bang in Shreveport on Jan. 18.
The Krewe of Sobek parade kicked things off on Saturday as hundreds of people filled the streets collecting beads. The parade featured local high school bands in the parade.
One family traveled in from Braxton, Mississippi to take part in this parade experience.
“Never seen a parade like this before, Monica Maddox said. "Where we come from we just have a couple of floats and that’s it, this experience was awesome, the music, candy and people, it was great”.
Each year the Mardi Gras parade season brings in millions into Shreveport-Bossier’s economy.
“I like doing parades because I like to advertise and let people know we do things in Shreveport," said Devin Sibley, who’s with the Shreveport Chapter of Eta Psi Sigma Gamma Rho.
Mardi Gras season continues through Shreveport with the Krewe of Centaur on Feb 15.
