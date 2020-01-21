Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, beating Memphis 126-116 in the Grizzlies' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game. Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence for the Pelicans. New Orleans ended Memphis’ seven-game winning streak. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15 for the Pelicans. Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Dave Aranda sensed something special about Baylor even before the Bears were looking for a new head football coach. Baylor formally introduced Aranda on Monday, four days after he was hired as a first-time head coach. He spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator for national champion LSU. Aranda says he could see the togetherness and toughness of the Bears when watching them against Oklahoma. That's the team the Tigers beat in the national semifinal game. He takes over for Matt Rhule. Rhule is now coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Aranda says he's excited about furthering the progress that has been made under Rhule the past three seasons.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women's college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It's the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Micah Bradford hit 8 of 10 free throw attempts during a 90-second stretch to allow Southern to hold off Mississippi Valley State, 74-70 in a Southwestern Conference contest. Bradford started his string by hitting the first of two attempts with 2:14 left and the Jaguars leading by four points. It ended when he converted a pair with :59 left to make it 71-64.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2:01 left, as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from nine-points down in the final quarter to outlast No. 9 Mississippi State 81-79. Mississippi State had several chances to go in front, but Rickea Jackson and Jordan Danberry both missed shots to put the Bulldogs back in the lead in the final two minutes. South Carolina freshman Zia Cooke stole Mississippi State's last inbounds pass with 4 seconds left and ran out the clock. Jackson and Danberry each had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and No. 23 Tennessee beat Alabama 65-63 to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. Jordan Horston scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. Tamari Key had six of Tennessee's 13 blocked shots and Kellie Harper won her 300th game during her 16-year head coaching career. Lewis scored 17 points and Jasmine Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.