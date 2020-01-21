First chance for winter weather comes Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very chilly start across the ArkLaTex with widespread subfreezing temperatures across the viewing area this morning. Temperatures will not be able to reach into the 50s this afternoon so coats will be needed throughout the day, but we will remain dry. That will not be the case Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front will be moving through the region. On the front edge of that warm front some winter weather is possible especially for northern parts of the viewing area. After frontal system moves through expect temperatures to be rebounding through the rest of the week and weekend.