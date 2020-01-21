First chance for winter weather comes Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very chilly start across the ArkLaTex with widespread subfreezing temperatures across the viewing area this morning. Temperatures will not be able to reach into the 50s this afternoon so coats will be needed throughout the day, but we will remain dry. That will not be the case Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front will be moving through the region. On the front edge of that warm front some winter weather is possible especially for northern parts of the viewing area. After frontal system moves through expect temperatures to be rebounding through the rest of the week and weekend.
As you head out the door this morning make sure you grab a winter coat as temperatures are cold this morning. Don’t expect a huge warm up this afternoon as temperatures will struggle to get back into the upper 40s. The good news is that we should see a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day until clouds thicken late in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker.
Overnight tonight and into the morning hours Wednesday a warm front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex. On the leading edge of front there is the chance for a period of the snow and sleet for central and northern parts of the viewing area. The only chance for any type of accumulation would be north of I-30 and even expect no more than a half inch of snow and sleet. By the mid morning hours most if not all of the viewing should just be experiencing a cold miserable rain that should late through the morning hours on Thursday before a weather begins to improve.
Moving towards the weekend, our weather and temperatures will be on the upward swing. Sunshine returns Friday and should stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will be moving up, first into the 50s for Friday. But the end of the end of the weekend and especially as we head into next week the milder pattern will once again be taking over the region.
So while we could get a taste of some winter weather tomorrow morning, it will much be more of a sampling than a full meal. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.