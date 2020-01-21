First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect north of I-30

Some sleet or snow may also fall in other parts of the ArkLaTex as precipitation moves in late tonight and into tomorrow morning, but a quick transition to a cold rain will likely limit any accumulations or impacts. Cold air lingering north of I-30 may keep the precipitation in frozen form long enough for some low impacts. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Futuretrack through Wednesday showing the wintry mix hanging on longest in the northern portions of the ArkLaTex: