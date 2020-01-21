First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect north of I-30

A wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain is expected for parts of southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas tonight into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McCurtain County in Oklahoma as well as Little River, Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas from midnight tonight through 9am Wednesday.
Impacts are expected to be low, but light accumulations of snow and ice are possible. Up to a quarter of an inch of snow is expected along with as much as a tenth of an inch of ice. Some slicks spots could develop primarily on elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Some sleet or snow may also fall in other parts of the ArkLaTex as precipitation moves in late tonight and into tomorrow morning, but a quick transition to a cold rain will likely limit any accumulations or impacts. Cold air lingering north of I-30 may keep the precipitation in frozen form long enough for some low impacts. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Futuretrack through Wednesday showing the wintry mix hanging on longest in the northern portions of the ArkLaTex:
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this brush with winter weather in parts of the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.