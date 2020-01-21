Bomb threat closes Shreveport Walmart; 1 in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department are on scene following a bomb threat at a Shreveport Walmart.
Emergency crews got the call before 9:45 a.m. to the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in the Shreve City Shopping Center.
Police say one person is in custody. He was found in the store and told police that he called it in saying ‘he had a crisis,’ according to Shreveport Police Department Spokeswoman Det. Angie Willhite.
Crews along with assistance from store employees are working to find a possible device inside the store.
Bomb tac crews are on scene.
All exits and entrances to the store are blocked at this time. Businesses around the store remain open.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
