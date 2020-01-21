2 ArkLaTex Republicans among 8 that Trump picks as congressional members of his impeachment team

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, of Texas, and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, released statements about their appointments

2 ArkLaTex Republicans among 8 that Trump picks as congressional members of his impeachment team
U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (left), of Texas, and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, are among eight lawmakers that President Donald Trump has appointed as congressional members of his impeachment team. (Source: Congress)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 20, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 11:01 PM

(KSLA) — Two ArkLaTex Republicans are among eight lawmakers that President Donald Trump has picked as congressional members of his impeachment team.

The two are U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, and U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, of Texas.

Johnson released the following statement about the appointment late Monday night:

“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to serve on his impeachment defense team. As I have said from the beginning, this case is about more than defending one president from a baseless political attack, it is about defending our Constitutional order and the Democratic process itself. The Democrat majority in the House ignored the Constitution and the rule of law to obtain their single-party impeachment vote, and this has not been a fair fight — until now. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to ensure that order is restored and justice prevails.”

Johnson, who is serving his second term, chairs the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives in Congress, and sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District includes all or parts of Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Evangeline, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon and Webster parishes.

In Texas, Ratcliffe represents all or parts of the counties of Upshur, Titus, Marion, Morris, Rains and Hopkins. Click here to read his statement.

In announcing Trump’s eight selections, the White House stated:

“Throughout this process, these members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.”

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.