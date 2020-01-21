2 ArkLaTex Republicans among 8 that Trump picks as congressional members of his impeachment team

(KSLA) — Two ArkLaTex Republicans are among eight lawmakers that President Donald Trump has picked as congressional members of his impeachment team.
The two are U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, and U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, of Texas.
Johnson released the following statement about the appointment late Monday night:
Johnson, who is serving his second term, chairs the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives in Congress, and sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources.
Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District includes all or parts of Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Evangeline, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon and Webster parishes.
In Texas, Ratcliffe represents all or parts of the counties of Upshur, Titus, Marion, Morris, Rains and Hopkins. Click here to read his statement.
In announcing Trump’s eight selections, the White House stated:
“Throughout this process, these members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.”
