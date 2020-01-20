Wintry precipitation possible in some areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The KSLA First Alert Weather Team says there’s a chance of freezing precipitation in some parts of the ArkLaTex.
Temperatures are forecast to be still below freezing Wednesday morning as moisture increases across much of East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and adjacent counties and parishes in Arkansas and Louisiana, KSLA First Alert meteorologists report.
This will allow for the possibility of freezing precipitation starting as snow and then turning into sleet and freezing rain.
The impact is expected to be negligible everywhere except McCurtain County in Oklahoma and the Arkansas counties of Sevier and Howard.
A quarter inch of snow may be possible across the northern parts of these three counties along with trace amounts of freezing rain except for elevated surfaces, which may experience minor impacts.
