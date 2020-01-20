WATCH: Heartwarming proposal at Louisiana Marathon finish line captured on video

WATCH: Heartwarming proposal at Louisiana Marathon finish line captured on video
Pittman eagerly nodded “yes” as family and friends stood close by to congratulate the newly engaged couple. (Source: Louisiana Marathon)
January 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 11:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Morgan Pittman, 27, crossing the finish line at the Louisiana Marathon was made even more special when her boyfriend, Chase Poche’, dropped down on one knee and proposed to her.

Pittman had just finished 327th overall and 8th in her division for the 26.2 mile race with a time of 4:01:04. As the two embraced each other in a hug, other participants and members of the public began cheering.

The heartwarming moment was captured on a video which can be viewed below:

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.