WATCH: Heartwarming proposal at Louisiana Marathon finish line captured on video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Morgan Pittman, 27, crossing the finish line at the Louisiana Marathon was made even more special when her boyfriend, Chase Poche’, dropped down on one knee and proposed to her.
Pittman had just finished 327th overall and 8th in her division for the 26.2 mile race with a time of 4:01:04. As the two embraced each other in a hug, other participants and members of the public began cheering.
The heartwarming moment was captured on a video which can be viewed below:
