Texas homicide suspect being held in Caddo Parish jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Texas homicide suspect is being held in a Caddo Parish jail.
Leah Noelle Franklin, 31, of Arlington, is awaiting extradition back to that Texas city to face a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a man to death.
Antonio Merle was pronounced dead at an Arlington hospital after being stabbed about 2:44 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 5700 block of Prescott Drive in Arlington, police there said.
The Tarrant County, Texas, medical examiner’s office has ruled his death as a homicide.
On Saturday, Arlington authorities said they were notified by the U.S. Marshals Service in Shreveport that Franklin had been arrested there on one count of murder in connection with Merle’s death.
“Detectives quickly determined that she was the only suspect involved in this case,” Arlington police say in a Facebook post.
Franklin remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked as an out-of-state fugitive at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, booking records show.
Authorities have not said why she was in Louisiana.
And they urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Arlington police Detective Trish Walker at (817) 575.3214 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.
