Natchitoches Parish man dies in crash on LA 153

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a statement released early Sunday afternoon.
Killed was 32-year-old Campti resident Zantere Smith, according to Louisiana State Police.
He was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened on Louisiana Highway 153 about 7 p.m. Saturday, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said.
The preliminary investigation indicates Smith was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on LA 153 when he lost control of the SUV and it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit the tree.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop E troopers have investigated four fatal crashes that have resulted in five fatalities this year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.