Natchitoches Parish man dies in crash on LA 153

Investigators have not yet determined why he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the road and hit a tree

By KSLA Digital Team | January 19, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 6:53 PM

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a statement released early Sunday afternoon.

Killed was 32-year-old Campti resident Zantere Smith, according to Louisiana State Police.

He was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened on Louisiana Highway 153 about 7 p.m. Saturday, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Smith was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on LA 153 when he lost control of the SUV and it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit the tree.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop E troopers have investigated four fatal crashes that have resulted in five fatalities this year.

