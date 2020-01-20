Man dies after collision that also injured another person

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle wreck in Shreveport.
Another person was hurt in the accident that involved a pickup and a sedan.
The collision occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Youree Drive at East 70th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The man died afterward at a hospital.
It is not immediately known how seriously the injured person was hurt.
Nor have investigators said what they think caused the accident.
The wreck also impacted traffic. East 70th Street temporarily was closed at Youree Drive.
Police still have four units on the scene, down from nine earlier.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.