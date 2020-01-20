Man dies after collision that also injured another person

It is not immediately known how seriously the injured person was hurt

Man dies after collision that also injured another person
This sedan is one of two vehicles involved in a collision at Youree Drive at East 70th Street in Shreveport that claimed a man's life and sent another person to a hospital the night of Jan. 19, police say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 19, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 9:22 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle wreck in Shreveport.

This pickup also was involved in a collision at Youree Drive at East 70th Street in Shreveport that claimed a man's life and sent another person to a hospital the night of Jan. 19, police say.
This pickup also was involved in a collision at Youree Drive at East 70th Street in Shreveport that claimed a man's life and sent another person to a hospital the night of Jan. 19, police say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)

Another person was hurt in the accident that involved a pickup and a sedan.

The collision occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Youree Drive at East 70th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The man died afterward at a hospital.

It is not immediately known how seriously the injured person was hurt.

Nor have investigators said what they think caused the accident.

The wreck also impacted traffic. East 70th Street temporarily was closed at Youree Drive.

Police still have four units on the scene, down from nine earlier.

KSLA News 12’s Kenley Hargett is on the scene of a major accident involving a pickup and and a sedan near Youree Drive at East 70th Street in Shreveport. Police say 2 people have been taken to the hospital as a result of the 2-vehicle accident. #Shreveport #Accident

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Sunday, January 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.